EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir actress Gulki Joshi opens up on her journey in the showbiz world, shares he would love to work with Ranveer Singh and much more

MUMBAI: Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance.

Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now.

Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows over her long career span.

Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela among others.

In one of her recent interviews with TellyChakkar Gulki spoke about many interesting things related to her personal and professional life.

How has been your journey so far in the industry? Did your family support you through all this while?

My parents and friends have been very supportive. They have believed in me sometimes more than I have believed in myself. No matter how many ups and downs I have faced in life, it was their belief in me that kept me going. There have been times when I was left disheartened and I wanted to leave all of this. Things were not working out for me. But then when there is an end to something, there is always a beginning of something. I always had the strength to deal with it.

Any dream role you are waiting to portray on-screen?

I want to do a role like Wonder Woman. I want to play a Super Heroine role. I want to fly in the sky and kill the bad guys. I would love to be the first female superhero in the industry.

A favourite actor of yours whom you would love to work with?

I would love to work with Ranveer Singh. I love his sincerity and how hard-working he is. I like the fact that he completely pours himself into a character. I feel I'll learn so much from him.

