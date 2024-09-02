Exclusive! Maddam Sir actress Rachanaa Parulkkar roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus

Star Plus currently is the number one channel and it has many successful shows currently running. Sobo Films is planning to come up with a new untitled serial. As per sources, Rachanaa Parulkkar has been roped in for the show.
Rachanaa Parulkkar

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, etc. which have been loved by the audience.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

SOBO Films is coming up with a new serial on Star Plus which is currently untitled and it stars Shivangi Khedkar as the female lead.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus? )

As per sources, Maddam Sir actress Rachanaa Parulkkar has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character; she would be essaying the role of the lead sister.

Rachanaa is a known actress of television and she is best known for her role in serials Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Doli Armaano Ki,  Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Madam Sir etc.

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

How excited are you to see Rachanaa in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty)

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar Dil Bekarar Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Sobo Films Rachana Parulkar Maddam Sir TellyChakkar
