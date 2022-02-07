EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma on her views on marriage and love: I have not fallen in love till now, so didn't think about settling down in life

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy Maddam Sir has been successfully running on the small screens for almost two years now.

The show stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik, and Priyanshu Singh in pivotal roles.

Maddam Sir is a light-hearted cop-drama with a dash of comedy that leaves the viewers delighted.

Audiences love to see this daily soap that not only makes them smile but also gives a great social message.

The two-year-long journey has been great for the entire team.

Bhavika is seen playing the role of Santosh Sharma in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhavika who spoke about her love life and much more.

You have been in the industry for a very long time now. Any special memories of your first ever project you would like to share. How did you bag your first show?

I was never keen on doing a daily soap. I had gone for the audition for an advertisement. I met a casting director there who insisted I try for a TV show. After he insisted me a lot, I gave an audition and that's how I got my first show.

Any alternate career or profession you would love to take up apart from acting? Was there any backup plan before you decided to be an actor?

If not an actor, I would have definitely become a fashion designer or an interior designer. Because these are the two things which are my passion. I was never interested in studies.

What does love mean to you and how much do you believe in the institution of marriage?

I have never fallen in love till now and never thought about getting married and settling down in life. I think it will be right to talk about this whenever I have that feeling.

