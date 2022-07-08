EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Savi Thakur on his Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Kanika Mann's stint in KKK 12: She is doing a great job and I am very proud of her

Savi Thakur who entered Maddam Sir a few months ago has already shot for his last episode. The actor played the role of Amar Vidrohi in the cop-comedy. 

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Savi Thakur was seen as Amar Vidrohi in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir.

The actor had entered the show a few months ago and was seen as Haseena Malik's love interest. 

Well, the makers introduced the show's third season a few months ago which saw the concept of Maddam VS Sir. 

The viewers loved Savi's stint in the show but now the actor is no longer a part of Maddam Sir and has recently made an exit.

Actors are often asked about several show related things but in one of our exclusive chats with TellyChakkar, we spoke to Savi about a lot of other things. 

While you are showing your daredevil avatar in Maddam Sir, Your Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Kanika Mann is showing her daredevil avatar in Khatron ke khiladi. What do you have to say about it?

I want to wish Kanika all the very best for Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is doing great in the show. And I am sure she will make us proud, she is very strong.

What kind of response did you get for your character on social media?

I was getting a lot of love from across the country. I would like to thank all the people for the love they showered on Amar Vidrohi. I just love all of them who helped me make my character successful.

Maddam Sir focuses on social issues along with a dash of comedy. Have you faced any similar situations in real life?

Yes, some of the things are quite relatable. This show was fun to do. You enjoy when you shoot with such a storyline.

Before Maddam Sir, Savi was seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. 

