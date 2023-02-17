Exclusive! Maddam Sir’s Producers Kinnari and Jay Mehta open up about the show; react to the buzz around Season 2

Maddam Sir has been part of the small screen for a long time now and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. However, it is wrapping up its run soon and in an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, the producers Jay and Kinnari Mehta talked about the show.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:21
Exclusive! Maddam Sir’s Producers Kinnari and Jay Mehta open up about the show; react to the buzz around Season 2

MUMBAI: Maddam Sir, known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show. The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav and Satyapal among others, play pivotal roles in the show. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about the show coming back for a season 2 says, “There hasn’t been an official confirmation yet”!

Maddam Sir has been part of the small screen for a long time now and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. However, it is wrapping up its run soon and in an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, the producers Jay and Kinnari Mehta talked about the show.

Check out

1. First of all, congratulations on the show completing 750 episodes. Maddam Sir is one such show which a family can watch together and it even grooms you morally. How was your experience making it?

Jay Mehta said about the experience that they have been in the industry for the past 30 years but Maddam Sir has been a different experience and we have been proud of the show and God has been kind.

2. Who would you credit the casting of the leads of the show?

Well, that credits mostly goes to Kinnari Mehta, says Jay. Kinnari said that while we were hands on there. I don’t want to take away credit from my team people who come up with great actors to me. When I saw Gulki’s audition, we were sure that she would play the title role. Jay also credited the channel and they were convinced with the cast.

3. Has it ever happened that you’ll learn something from the show’s episode, the way it is shown and written and realize that the situation could be handled like this as well?

Kinnari Mehta said that it has happened so. We visualize a story, so our stories are born everyday when we read the news and what is the current mood of the country and we try to create stories which touch people’s hearts.

About the second season and the buzz around it, Producer Jay said the work is going on about the story. I would say wait and watch.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Also read: Exclusive! Maddam Sir actor Gultesham roped in for Web series Wake Up for Amazon Mini TV

Maddam Sir Gulki Joshi SAB TV Jay Mehta Productions Kinnari Mehta Karishma SHO Haseena Malik Mahila Police Thana TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Veer will ask Sahiba to design Angad’s sehra
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge
MUMBAI :Well-known chef Manav Khanna challenged the cooking skills of the contestant Priyanka Kundu during the '...
Aditya Rawal thanks 'Faraaz' director Hansal Mehta, reveals his learning experience
MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Rawal, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released...
Spoiler Alert! Durga Aur Charu: Anirban starts falling in love with Durga while the latter too begins to fall for him
MUMBAI :  The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Aditya Chopra opens up on why brother Uday couldn't become a star
MUMBAI :Director-producer Aditya Chopra, who is known to be a very private person and seldom comes out in the media,...
Recent Stories
Aditya Rawal thanks 'Faraaz' director Hansal Mehta, reveals his learning experience
Aditya Rawal thanks 'Faraaz' director Hansal Mehta, reveals his learning experience

Latest Video

Related Stories
Namish Taneja to play male lead in 'Maitree', finds his character relatable
Namish Taneja to play male lead in 'Maitree', finds his character relatable
Kumar Sanu to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Would love to sing your compositions
Kumar Sanu to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Would love to sing your compositions
Neil Bhatt recalls signing contract of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' two years ago
Neil Bhatt recalls signing contract of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' two years ago
This is why Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora has anger issues
This is why Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora has anger issues
Swami Ramdev lauds 'Indian Idol 13' contestant's rendition of 'Namo Namo'
Swami Ramdev lauds 'Indian Idol 13' contestant's rendition of 'Namo Namo'
Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar opens up about her work routine and more, check o
Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar opens up about her work routine and more, check out