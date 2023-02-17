Exclusive! Maddam Sir’s Producers Kinnari and Jay Mehta open up about the show; react to the buzz around Season 2

MUMBAI: Maddam Sir, known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show. The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav and Satyapal among others, play pivotal roles in the show. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Maddam Sir has been part of the small screen for a long time now and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. However, it is wrapping up its run soon and in an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, the producers Jay and Kinnari Mehta talked about the show.

1. First of all, congratulations on the show completing 750 episodes. Maddam Sir is one such show which a family can watch together and it even grooms you morally. How was your experience making it?

Jay Mehta said about the experience that they have been in the industry for the past 30 years but Maddam Sir has been a different experience and we have been proud of the show and God has been kind.

2. Who would you credit the casting of the leads of the show?

Well, that credits mostly goes to Kinnari Mehta, says Jay. Kinnari said that while we were hands on there. I don’t want to take away credit from my team people who come up with great actors to me. When I saw Gulki’s audition, we were sure that she would play the title role. Jay also credited the channel and they were convinced with the cast.

3. Has it ever happened that you’ll learn something from the show’s episode, the way it is shown and written and realize that the situation could be handled like this as well?

Kinnari Mehta said that it has happened so. We visualize a story, so our stories are born everyday when we read the news and what is the current mood of the country and we try to create stories which touch people’s hearts.

About the second season and the buzz around it, Producer Jay said the work is going on about the story. I would say wait and watch.

