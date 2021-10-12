EXCLUSIVE! Madhavi Lawre all set to enter Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Mumbai : Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe by Shoonya Square Productions is working wonders on the small screens.

The show marks the reunion of Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Gia Manek and Vandana Vithlanee.

The makers have roped in many amazing actors like Rajkumar Singh, Sumati Singh, Nitin Vakharia, Meenal Kapre, Jyoti Mukherjee among others.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update on the show gearing up for a new entry.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe will see actress Madhwavi Lawre entering the show.

The actress will be playing the role of the character Vijay's sister.

It will be interesting to see how Madhavi's entry will further spice up the drama.

