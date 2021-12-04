EXCLUSIVE! Madhu Sarkar and Pankaj Motla roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

Dangal TV's Crime Alert is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

The crime series highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

Well, now we have exclusive information about the show's next star cast for the upcoming episode.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that actress Madhu Sarkar and actor Pankaj Motla are roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet. However, both of them will be portraying the lead roles in the show.

Pankaj is known for projects like Chalk N Duster, Agent Raghav, Dev DD and many more.

The casting is done by casting director Pradeep Rite.

