EXCLUSIVE! Madhubala Atri ROPED in for Star Bharat's newly launched show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 19:45
EXCLUSIVE! Madhubala Atri ROPED in for Star Bharat's newly launched show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho a few days ago.

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles.

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh on playing negative role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I have been approached for such characters before but people later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks

The show also has many well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who are seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho will soon see a new entry in the show.

We have an exclusive update that actress Madhubala Atri is roped in for the drama series.

She will be seen playing the character of Ananya in the show.

Apart from Madhubala, actor Rahul Vatsa will also be entering the show in a pivotal role.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar.

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Rachana Mistry atul ketkar Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal vijay kalwani Ram Shankar Singh Swati Tarar Hemaakshi Ujjain Madhubala Atri
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 19:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SEX APPEAL! Surbhi Chandna's paired outfits with bralets will sweep your attention in a blink
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read:...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! These super SEXY pictures prove that Shweta Tiwari has aged like WINE
MUMBAI: Shweta is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction. She has proved her mettle in acting in several TV...
EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe have intriguing advice for the fans
MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are...
SEX APPEAL! Naagin 6 fame Gayathri Iyer oozes HOTNESS in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: Gayathri Iyer is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy fiction drama series Naagin 6.She...
Channa Mereya: Curious! Ginni wants to know the truth, plans something for Aditya
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Relieved! This is what comedian Raju Srivastava’s daughter has to say about her father’s cardiac arrest
MUMBAI: After the ace comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to the hospital today after he allegedly suffered a mild...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg after performing an action sequence in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg after performing an action sequence in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force
Latest Video