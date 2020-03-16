EXCLUSIVE! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress Garima Jain BAGS Dangal TV's Naagmani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how a lot of production houses are all set to roll brand new shows in the coming days.

Ace producer Ved Raj is all set to come up with a new show soon. It is titled Naagamani.

Well, it has been reported that Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia is all set to be a part of the show. Mehul Kajaria and Garima Verma are also roped in for the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Garima Jain is also going to star in the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about her character yet.

Garima is known for her roles in shows like Balika Vadhu, Mahabharat, Tantra, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kavach, and Madhubala among others.

Ved Raj is known for his roles like Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Sasural Simar Ka, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and Apna Time Aayega, among others.

We had exclusively reported about actor Aditya Redij roped in to play the male lead in the show while Aleya Ghosh will be portraying the female lead.

The show titled Naagmani will be aired on Dangal.

Aditya was last seen in Colors' show Bawara Dil where he was paired opposite Kijal Dhamecha.

