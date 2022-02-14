EXCLUSIVE! Madhuri Dixit and the cast of 'The Fame Game' are all set to grace the Grand Premier of 'Hunarbaaz-Desh ki Shaan'!

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that premiered on Colors. The show is similar to India's Got Talent, and it got off to a good start, making it into the top 20 shows in its first week.

'Hunarbaaz' is a Reality talent-based show that focuses on Showcasing the unique talent that people have.

Karan Johar is the show's judge, Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty is the show's judge, and Bharti and Harsh host the show.

As of last weekend, there would be celebrities who would appear on the show and interact with the judges and contestants.

ALSO READ: Truth Revealed! Karan Johar makes some shocking revelations about the Glamorous industry

As we had seen that Rohit Shetty and Mika Singh had Graced the show before.

Now the grand premiere of the show is all set to air Next weekend and TellyChakkar exclusively reports that the cast of 'The Fame Game' i.e, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul are all set to be the guests of the show to celebrate the grand premiere.

Madhuri Dixit marked her OTT debut with 'The Fame Game' produced by Dharmaticent Productions and c0-starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. The show is about a Bollywooderoine that is a legend and what unfolds when she goes missing.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor reunite after their 1995 film 'Raja'.

The show recently got a lead over 'India's Got Talent' in TRP and is being loved a lot by the audiences.

For More Entertainment Exclusives, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Unforgettable! Hunarbaaz team organizes extraordinary ‘God Bharai’ for first pregnant anchor Bharati Singh