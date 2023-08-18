Exclusive! Madhuri Sanjeev roped in for Magic Moments Motion Pictures Next for Star Plus, Jannat!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of Television

Magic Moments Motion Pictures is a renowned production house, known for creating groundbreaking shows in the Bengali landscape since 2010, and works under the direction of Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay.

As per reports, Magic Moments Motion Pictures is coming up with another Hindi show, which will be an adaptation of their popular show Jol Nupur, The show will air on Star Plus and as per reports will star Hiba Nawab, Kruhsal Ahuja, and Chandani Sharma as the leads.

As per sources, Veteran Actress Madhuri Sanjeev has been roped in for the show.

Madhuri Sanjeev has been seen in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Krishna Chali London, and more.

The casting of the show has been done by ace casting director Arya Piyussh Rawatt, who has been responsible for the casting of some iconic shows.

It is also being reported that the tentative title of the show is Jannat.

Some of the shows produced by Magic Moments Motions Pictures in the Bengali landscape include Ishti Kutum, Jol Nupur, Chokher Tara Tui, Ichche Nodee, Kusum Dola, Andarmahal, Phagun Bou, Nokshi Kantha, Sreemoyee, Mohor, Kora Pakhi, Khorkuto, Desher Maati, Dhulokona and Ekka Dokka.

They are the names behind Sreemoye, which is the original story of which Anupama is a Hindi adaptation.

Their first Hindi TV show was Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey in collaboration with Cockrow and Shaika Productions.

