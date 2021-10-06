EXCLUSIVE! Magar Rani Divyanka Tripathi was earlier APPROACHED for this upcoming show on Star Plus

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting news from the Tellyworld for our avid readers.

Divyanka Tripathi rightfully owns the title Magar Rani post her daredevil stunt with the crocodiles. After her inspiring stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she was approached for the most-awaited show Vidrohi starring Sharad Malhotra, Sulagna Panigrahi, Hema Ingle in the lead role.

She was earlier approached for the character of Radhamani, Baxi Jagbandhu's first wife. Well, Divyanka had denied it for her prior commitments and Sulagna bagged the role. It would have been interesting to see Divyanka unleash her fierce attitude with the historic character.

Vidrohi is all set to go on air from 11th October on Star Plus at 6:30 pm. the concept of the show will be revolving around two princesses and one rebel warrior and how they come together to battle against the Britishers. Well, the recent promo introduces Sharad Malhotra as Baxi Jagabandhu, the leader of the historic Paika Revolt of 1847 of Khurda. He was the landlord of Rodhanga and was nominated as the Senapati by the king of Khurda. In Fact, the perks of Khurda headed by Baxi raised their voice against heavy taxation and illegal encroachment of the tax-free lands and restriction on salt by the British Rule.

Are you all excited to welcome the show?

