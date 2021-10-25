EXCLUSIVE! Maharshi Dave on Hiten and Tejal's love story in Tera Mera Saath Rahe: They are like chalk and cheese

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular drama series Tera Mera Saath Rahe has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

Rupal Patel, Gia Manek, Mohammad Nazim, and Vandana Vithlani reunited once again for a fresh story.

The makers have roped in some of the most talented actors who are seen portraying pivotal roles in the show.

Maharshi Dave is one of them, who is seen playing the character of Hiten. He is seen as Ramila's son and Ashi-Gopika's brother.

The actor's character is as unique as it can be, and fans are simply loving it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maharshi, who spoke about Tera Mera Saath Rahe and much more.

Fans are waiting to see Tejal and your on-screen romance. When can we expect that to happen?

Our track is just about to unfold and I'm super excited for all Tera Mera Saath Rahe fans to see us on screen as a couple and know their reactions. I am expecting a lot of love and support for us; hopefully, we will do a good job.

Hiten and Tejal are like chalk and cheese, so it makes the chemistry a little more exciting.

Can you talk about your struggling phase?

I'd rather call it a learning phase. I always believe that whatever opportunities I grasp today are because of the mistakes I made yesterday. It's always an evolving phase. Each audition is a testament to your craft and an opportunity to claim your stake as an actor.

I have been giving auditions for 4 years, but it was during the lockdown that I started getting ad films. 2020 was a blessing in disguise for me. I did almost 8-10 ad films and then landed this role as Hiten.

I am extremely grateful for my journey, and here's to newer heights as an actor!

Hiten's character is shown to be extremely calculative. Are you able to relate to it?

Not completely, but in a way, yes! I am a bit calculative at times, but otherwise I've trusted in going with the flow and letting the universe do its thing.

More than the calculative approach, I connect with the simplicity of Hiten. I'm also quite simple in real life.

A lot of people say that the glamour world looks stunning only for those who aren't a part of it. How much do you agree with it?

With great power comes great responsibility. There's an equal amount of hard work in this industry, in fact more. We actors work for 12 hours a day to entertain the public.

But yes, the love and affection you get being a part of the entertainment industry cannot be ignored. What's important is not to take all this for granted and just keep working and be truthful to your craft. Everything else will take care of itself.

Well said, Maharshi!

