EXCLUSIVE! Mahi Sharma to enter Colors Tv’s Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash plays the titular character in the current season. She became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show post Bigg Boss 15. She is being loved and praised for her performance on the show Naagin 6.

As per sources, Mahi Sharma is set to enter the show. She will be portraying the role of Smriti, a rich girl. She will start with a positive role but later on shift on to a negative one.

Mahi Sharma has featured in TV shows like Maddam Sir, Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein. Mahi was last seen in the role of Aditi Toshniwal in the Sony SAB show Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein.

Naagin 6 is the saga of love and revenge, sacrifice. This supernatural show traces the lives of 'ichchadhari' naagins. Watch on, as every season, the Naagin fights evil and keeps the ultimate source of power safe.

It also starred Simba Nagpal who recently left the show. It also has Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal in pivotal roles.

