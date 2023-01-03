Exclusive! Mahima Gupta roped in for Baalveer season 3

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently, which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular one of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:08
Baalveer season 3

MUMBAI : 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who protects the nation from evil. The first season had actor Dev Joshi play the lead role. The show returned after a break and then got a revised title of ‘Baal Veer Returns’, where Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani teamed up against the evil forces in the show.

Also read -  Exclusive! Hiya Bhatt roped in for Baalveer 3

It premiered in 2019 on Sony SAB which ended in 2021. Its second season premiered not much later after that. It is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently, which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular one of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.

Earlier, we reported that Dev Joshi, Aditi Sanwal and Ada Khan are casted for the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Now, Tellychakkar is back with another update about the show.

As per sources, Mahima Gupta is roped in for the show to play the role of Kinkodi.

Also read -  Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3

It will be interesting to know how this season will go about.

Are you excited to watch this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

Mahima Gupta Hiya Bhatt Balveer Ada Khan Balveer Returns Vinayak Bhave Shahab Khan Dev Joshi Aditi Sanwal Anushka Sen Sony Sab SAB TV Optimystix Entertainment TellyChakkar exclusive
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
2
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'
MUMBAI :Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for 'Highway', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Kick', 'Sultan', among others, will be...
From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about...
Sandhya Mridul plays Emperor Jahangir's mother Jodha Bai in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'
MUMBAI :TV and film actress Sandhya Mridul, who is known for her roles in films such as 'Saathiya', 'Page 3', and was...
RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award
MUMBAI :SS Rajamouli's RRR is making India proud around the globe. It has won awards at Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood...
Divya Agarwal shares an Adorable picture with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star Karan Kundrra; reveals her bond with him
MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were one of the most loved couples and dated for a long time before going their...
Recent Stories
Randeep attends real-life Inspector
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Prince
From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister
Tere Ishq Mein Ghaya
Divya Agarwal shares an Adorable picture with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star Karan Kundrra; reveals her bond with him
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill’s fans slam Sona Mohapatra for her nasty remarks against the former Bigg Boss contestant, ask everyone to block her
rv
Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it
ADITYA RANVIJAY SINGH
Exclusive! Aditya Ranvijay Singh roped in to be part of Baal Veer 3
Tehseen Poonawala
Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla and wife Monicka Vadera become parents to baby boy, share pictures