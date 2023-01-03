Exclusive! Mahima Gupta roped in for Baalveer season 3, deets inside

MUMBAI : Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who protects the nation from evil. The first season had actor Dev Joshi play the lead role. The show returned after a break and then got a revised title of ‘Baal Veer Returns’, where Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani teamed up against the evil forces in the show.

It premiered in 2019 on Sony SAB which ended in 2021. Its second season premiered not much later after that. It is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular one of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.

Earlier, we reported that Dev Joshi, Aditi Sanwal and Ada Khan are casted for the show.

As per sources, Mahima Gupta is roped in for the show to play the role of Kinkodi.

