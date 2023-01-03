Exclusive! Mahima Gupta roped in for Baalveer season 3, deets inside

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular one of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:08
Baalveer season 3

MUMBAI : Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who protects the nation from evil. The first season had actor Dev Joshi play the lead role. The show returned after a break and then got a revised title of ‘Baal Veer Returns’, where Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani teamed up against the evil forces in the show.

Also read -  Exclusive! Hiya Bhatt roped in for Baalveer 3

It premiered in 2019 on Sony SAB which ended in 2021. Its second season premiered not much later after that. It is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular one of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.

Earlier, we reported that Dev Joshi, Aditi Sanwal and Ada Khan are casted for the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Now, Tellychakkar is back with another update about the show.

As per sources, Mahima Gupta is roped in for the show to play the role of Kinkodi.

Also read -  Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3

It will be interesting to know how this season will go about.

Are you excited to watch this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

Mahima Gupta Hiya Bhatt Balveer Ada Khan Balveer Returns Vinayak Bhave Shahab Khan Dev Joshi Aditi Sanwal Anushka Sen Sony Sab SAB TV Optimystix Entertainment TellyChakkar exclusive
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
2
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”
MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular faces on television. He has been making everyone laugh out loud for...
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kapil Sharma titled Zwigato has been the talk of the town, we have many times comedian and...
Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it
MUMBAI : Rahul Vaidya is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and is married to Disha Parmar. He is a...
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Alifi in danger, the witch puts her to sleep
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Sharmila returns to screen with 'Gulmohar', says she's an 'accidental actor'
MUMBAI :  Sharmila Tagore took a nostalgic detour when she said that she has a special connection with Holi, which...
Recent Stories
Zwigato
Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”

Latest Video

Related Stories
rv
Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it
Exclusive! Dinesh Kaushik to enter Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive! Dinesh Kaushik to enter Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya
ADITYA RANVIJAY SINGH
Exclusive! Aditya Ranvijay Singh roped in to be part of Baal Veer 3
Tehseen Poonawala
Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla and wife Monicka Vadera become parents to baby boy, share pictures
Shraddha Kapoor
On Indian Idol 13, Shraddha Kapoor expresses her gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her record the song'Teri Galliyan'in Ek Villain
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside