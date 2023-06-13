Exclusive! Mahir Pandhi talks about his new show and what makes his character different, says “You hate him but you still love him”! Read for more!

MUMBAI:Mahir Pandhi is quite the rising star after playing the role of Rajveer in Choti Sardaarni, and his chemistry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was really appreciated.

Mahir emerged as the winner of Top Model India in 2018. He is also known for his roles in MX Player’s web series ‘Pawan & Pooja’ and Alt Balaji’s web series Bebaakee.’

Ever since the show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ went off the air, fans of the handsome hunk have been waiting to see him on screen again and audiences will get to see him in a grand new role as Digvijay in Swastik Production’s Vanshaj.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his upcoming new show, expectations, and more.

When asked about his new show Vanshaj and what the story is about he said, “The thing is when a person looks strong or dominant, then people think that something might be wrong with that person and we are talking about Vanshaj here, it’s a story about inheritance versus capability, so when we talk about DJ or Digvijay, he is from the Mahajan family, which is a very influential, rich, powerful family and that family is at the top and we are talking about the successor of that family, so DJ, was born and raised in that family and he has seen a dream that he will one day sit at the CEO position, so he has groomed himself for that, so that he takes care of an empire like that, and to handle an empire like that, you can not do it with someone simple, so Digvijay Mahajan for me is that bright person who can handle it. This is a story where he finds out that there is this other girl, and his childhood dream is being snatched away, you can call him a grey character but in his eyes, something wrong is happening with him”.

When asked about the X-factor in his character, he said “If we look at it practically, then people deal with situations where there is an instinct to control the environment and people usually get nervous about it, or they fail to understand how to control that situation. Digvijay is that one person who knows that they can handle everything, so there is a suaveness to him, a controlled nature with which he says things and which does not stem from anger but confidence and he gets what he wants. So, the best thing about DJ is that he does not need to do violent things or throw tantrums, he just comes in, does what he needs, and goes away. Some might think of him as a good person, some might not, you hate him but you still love him.”

