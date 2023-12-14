Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita actress Princy Prajapati roped in for Star Plus’ Anupamaa post leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and it’s among the top five shows when it comes to BARC rating.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the show is focusing on the track of how Anupamaa is dealing with little Anu and Pakhi’s tantrums and how she is divided between the Shah family and the Kapadia house.

As we saw post the death of Samar in the show there was a sudden fall of TRP where from the number one position they came down to the third position and since then the drama of the show has been increased.

We had reported earlier that the show might take a leap in a couple of weeks when the new promo of the show was out where Anupama is shifted to the USA and how she has begun a new life over there minus the family.

There have been rumors that the show might be taking the leap and the fans are awaiting for the new track to begin.

As per sources, Main Hoon Aparajita actress Princy Prajapati has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her role but she would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

She is a well known actress and she is best known for her role in the serial Main Hoon Aparajita.

Well, it will be interesting to see what role she would be essaying in the show and what twists and turns would come in the show with her entry.

