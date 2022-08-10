Exclusive! Is Main Hoon Aparajita going off-air? This is what Anushka Merchande and Garvita Sadhwani have to say about the rumours! Read the Full Story!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

It is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.

With Shweta Gulati, Anushka Merchande, Garvita Sadhwani, Dhwani Gori, And Shruti Chaudhary playing very pivotal roles in the show.

Recently, reports have been going around that the show is going off-air, but there has been no confirmation.

Fans of the show have been worried and have been waiting for a response from the actors of the show, and TellyChakkar reached out to Anushka Merchande and Garvita Sadhwani who play the roles of Chavvi and Niya Singh on the show.

Responding to the rumors Anushka said, “I don’t think so, since no such news from the production house has been delivered to us. There’s no confirmation to it we have the storyline of the whole month ready and So, I think we’re gonna shoot”.

And Garvita said, “Not certain about any such step. According to me, these are just rumors, the show is doing well.”

Well, their words and confirmation are sure to calm the fans down and since there is no confirmation yet, we will have to see how things pan out.

