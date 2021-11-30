EXCLUSIVE! Maira Dharti Mehra on bagging Sasuraal Genda Phool 2: 2 months after locking me for the role, I was told that things didn't work out, but it seems this show was destined for me

MUMBAI: With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, the viewers can't contain their excitement.

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2. Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others. This has now become a trend in the television industry.

And now, the small screens is all set for another rocking season of the popular show Sasuraal Genda Phool.

With just a few days left for the show to hit the small screens, the viewers can't contain their excitement.

The makers have retained the original star cast but the viewers will also see some new faces as some actors won't be reprising their roles.

A lot of new actors are being approached for the show.

Maira Dharti Mehra has been roped in for the second season of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maira who spoke at length about the show, her character, and much more.

How did you bag the show? What were your thoughts when you were offered the role?

I was locked for Meethi's role two months back and that's how my association with this project started. I was called for the audition and then a mock shoot. I was quite excited about it. But suddenly after two months, I was informed by the team that things are not working out. Till then, I didn't know which project it was. I was so happy when I came to know that I was offered a role in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2. The production team was also feeling bad for me and they even apologized as after locking me for two months, I was told it won't happen. I was so depressed. However, this show was destined for me. When the pooja happened on the set, the other girl was there who was locked for the show. She was also selected in just two days.

But on the day of pooja, I got a call again that I have to shoot for the show tomorrow. It was crazy. And they told me to adjust with the last-minute reporting. They wanted to do my look-test urgently.

How is the character relatable to you?

This is not a typical saas-bahu drama. It is a one-shot serial. I am shooting with the star cast for the first time and it has been an amazing experience. I love my character. I am playing Meethi's character who is Inder and Rajni's daughter. I changed my name from Ashwini to Maira Dharti Mehra. Meethi's character is completely similar to me in real life. She is full of life. She is one such girl who wants to do whatever she likes to do. Her family also tries to gel with her generation. Initially, she is a college-going girl. She is a social media addict and loves to click pictures. Meethi will always be seen clicking pictures be it in any situation.

How has your experience been playing the daughter of Jiten Lalwani and Richa Sony Sumbhaniya?



I feel blessed to be a part of the show. I met Richa Ma'am when I did a mock shoot. I had met Richa Ma'am then and we did not even rehearse. It went very smoothly. We never found that need to build up that chemistry. Now, both of us know each other so well. I call Richa Ma'am mom off-screen as well.

When I talk about my on-screen father played by Jiten sir, he is the same as Inder in real life as well. He is the hilarious and wittiest person I have ever met. It has been a lovely experience with him. I also call him papa on the set. He is such a blessing to work with. We all laugh like crazy when around him. His presence of mind is amazing. Jiten sir is the next writer of our show. He always helps out. He has such amazing inputs to give.

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 will see Shagun Sharma paired opposite Jay.

The show is all set to hit the small screens on 7th December at 8 PM.

