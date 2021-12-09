EXCLUSIVE! Maira Dharti Mehra opens up on her experience of working with Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 cast: I learnt that I can make mistakes and people are there to correct me

MUMBAI: With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, the viewers can't contain their excitement.

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. This has now become a trend in the television industry.

Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2. Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others.

And now, the small screens have witnessed another rocking season of the popular show Sasuraal Genda Phool.

The show has hit the small screens two days back and it is receiving a great response from the fans.

The makers have retained the original star cast but the viewers will also see some new faces as some actors won't be reprising their roles.

A lot of new actors are being approached for the show.

Maira Dharti Mehra is roped in for the second season of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maira who spoke in length about the show, her character and much more.

The original star cast is almost the same with new faces being introduced and some characters being replaced. Were you nervous shooting with them in the initial days?

Obviously, I was nervous. Meethi's character is now shown as a grown-up girl. So, I had a plus point that I didn't have to step in someone else's shoes. But performing with everyone was surreal. When I went to the set for the first time, everyone saw me and were amazed as they came to know that I'll be playing Meethi's character. I introduced myself to them. But once we started rehearsing our scenes, I never felt that I don't know them. Everything was going smoothly. Even Supriya mam treats me like Badi Maa in real life as well. She taught me a lot of things. She used to come and discuss scenes with me and ask me if I was convinced or not. All my nervousness vanished. I learnt that I can make mistakes and people are there to correct me.

What about your studies?

I completed my education and I had studied engineering. I was a professional dancer. I have done diploma in Bharatnatyam. Since my childhood, I was doing the western dance. I participated in a lot of reality shows as well when I was in school. I have done shows like Dil Mera Superstar, Boogie Woogie and many more. Doing all this, I knew that I am loving all this and I love to be in front of the camera. But I wanted to complete my education and took a gap before entering into acting.

What kind of roles you are looking forward to in future?

Honestly, I love doing serials but every actor wants to grow in their career. So, my focus is OTT and movies. As an actor, I want to perform different characters. Usually, in TV shows either you get to play a negative or a positive character. After Yeh Rishta, I thought about upgrading myself and decided not to randomly take up anything. I wanted to set my graph. I was getting really good projects but I don't know how it didn't work out. However, I never felt bad about it. I'm very happy bagging Meethi's character.

Maira previously has done shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Virgin Bhaskar, Shaadi Mubarak, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 has Shagun Sharma paired opposite Jay.

The show hit the small screens on 7th December onwards at 8 PM.

