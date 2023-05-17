Exclusive! MAJOR FIGHT on the sets of Sony SAB's Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Undekha

A major fight takes place on the sets of Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Undekha.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 16:27
SAB's Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Undekha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have always provided the latest information about everything that happens on the show's sets.

And now, we have a bad news and it is also quite worriesome.

A major fight broke on the sets of Sony Sab's show Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Undekha.

As per our sources, the fight took place between the people who set up things on sets and the junior artists.

What igniter the fight was good and things got out of hands.

The people who set up sets badly beat up junior artists.

The shooting was halted for a long time and the junior artists then called the police to intervene in this matter.

A few people on the set were injured due to this 

The person who sets up the set ran away and police couldn't find him.

Well, this definitely calls for a vey serious issue and we hope everything is now sorted.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.


    

Sayantani Ghosh Sony Sab Alibaba aliabab ek andaaz undekha Abhishek Nigam
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

