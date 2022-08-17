EXCLUSIVE! A major tiff between Rishita and Dhara occurs amid Janmashtami and Naamkaran celebrations; Raavi brings a new car home while Dev books a new property for Rishita's business in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.



Currently, Shiva brings Chiku back to Pandya Niwas, while Rishita gives birth to a baby girl. Amid the labour pain, the men are asked to wait outside and right there they end up in a fight and get arrested by police. Here, Rishita gives birth and realises that Dev is still not around and she has already decided to divorce him. The men finally come and celebrate the joy they have received, Shiva notices Dhara's attachment to Chiku and gets reminded of what did Shweta's mother tell him.

Shweta doesn't want the kid back but her mother threatens her that if she doesn't get Chiku back then they will leave her. Shweta's mother comes back to Pandya Niwas to take her grandchild back and later her father suggests that the Pandyas could take care of her as he realises that she needs a family who can take care of her and support her to come out of her painful past. He wants Chiku and Shweta to be with the family members and be happy till they find another suitor for her.

In the upcoming episode, While Rishita also delivers the baby and Pandyas all wishes finally come true. Naamkaran of kid faces a huge conflict between Rishita and Dhara on the premise of the Janmashtami celebration. With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business.

