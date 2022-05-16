EXCLUSIVE! Makers have never made me do something which goes against my character or it looks stupid: Mallika Nayak on her experience shooting for Yeh Hai Chahatein

Mallika Singh is a talented actress. Currently a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein, she has smitten the audience with her personality and acting chops. In an exclusive conversation with the actress, she shared her experience shooting for the show.
MUMBAI: Mallika Singh is a talented actress. Currently a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein, she has smitten the audience with her personality and acting chops.

In an exclusive conversation with the actress, she shared her experience shooting for the show.

Can you tell us more about your association with Yeh Hai Chahatein? How has your experience been shooting for the show?

Excellent! It is one of the most popular characters and I have received an overwhelming response and love from the audience for my character and Balaji Telefilms is one of the best production houses I have worked with. My co-actors and the entire team are extremely good. It is a blessing to work with such an amazing set of people.

Your character is a pivotal one. What goes into prepping for your role?

It depends on what the scene is. When I had started shooting for the show, I had gone to meet Ekta and she briefed me as to how the character would be like and I took it on from there but now it has been almost two and a half years, the character is gone into my skin so now it comes out very effortlessly. But yes, if there is a heavy scene where I have to bring out a lot of emotions, that is when I have write down two variations and decide how I will go about it. But on a normal basis, it comes out very effortlessly. Sharda Khurana is very much in me now.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character, what would it be?

Nothing at all! I love the way my character is. Infact, I would take the liberty to say that my character has been the only one which has been consistent in terms of its personality. Mine has been a gradual growth. I started off as a very weak and timid lady who was very scared of her husband and then I became stronger. I love the way my character has progressed and grown.

 How do you deal with creative differences while shooting?

Frankly speaking there hasn’t been any creative differences. Like I said, the way my character has shaped up over the period of time is something I have really liked. So honesltly, there hasn’t been any creative differences I have had with the director or the creatives because I have imbibed to whatever has been told to me very fluidly. They have never made me do something which goes against my character or it looks stupid.

This is and will be one character which is very close to my heart.

Your look is not very glamourous and is very sophisticated in its own right. Your viewpoint.

I would thank Tripti and Shivangi for it. Basically Sharda is a very rich lady so obviously she has her jewels and my character does not look tacky. Whenever there is a sequence, I personally also look into it that what can I do or contribute my input.

Ofcourse my make-up is the way I like it. There is a picture that is sent for approval and then we go ahead with it. There is a lot of mix and match too, so I keep my lipstick and eye-shadow very subtle so the concentration comes on the entire look. The final finishing touches of the make-up is something I do it myself depending on what I am wearing. The fashion part of the dressing is taken care of by Tripti and she is a very good stylist.

You share a very good bond with Poorva Gokhale from your show…

Yes, I share a very good bond. She has just come on our show. She is very down to earth and very humble and I am very happy that she is a part of the project and I get along with her very well.

