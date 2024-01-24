Exclusive! Making reels with Sayli Salunkhe serves as a breather amid hectic work schedules of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mohit Malik

“Sayli has no ego or guards and we both make it a point to be frank if we do not like something and be honest enough to say it on the face. So I am lucky to have a co-actor like her”, says Mohit…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 14:40
Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is one of the most popular shows on television today. The show is high on drama and the audience cannot have enough of what the characters have to bring on the table. Featuring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles of Kunal and Vandana, the two actors are extremely hardworking in nature.

Well, apart from what we see on television, Mohit and Sayli are also very good friends and they keep making reels and post in it on their social media handles, thereby serving as a visual treat to their fans! (Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Indro and Sonia’s nasty plans are revealed to Tara )

Take a look:

We connected with Mohit to know more about his bond with Sayli and in a candid conversation he shared, “Well, Sayli and I make these reels and enjoy it. It just serves as a breather amid the hectic work schedule. More than that, we bond really well and I am lucky to have a co-actor like Sayli. She is a hardworking girl. More than that, she is a student of acting and she is inclined towards learning more of the craft.

To add on, she has no ego or guards and we both make it a point to be frank if we do not like something and be honest enough to say it on the face. So I am lucky to have a co-actor like her.” (Also Read: Wow: Mohit Malik shares a BTS glimpse of the Bhangra sequence from the Lohri special episode in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!)

Shedding some light on his new venture, Mohit expressed, “Sorozai is another brand which is launched and it has a theme of a goan bar.”

Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Star Plus Kunal and Vandana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Rachi Sharma
National Girl Child Day: Zee TV actor- Rachi Sharma share her thoughts on upholding the rights and respect for girls
Aishwarya
Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma receives a special gift from Tehelka! (Watch Video)
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra’s sister Mitali Handa lashes out at Ankita Lokhande saying “Ankita borrowed clothes from Mannara during the media episode and then spoke against her only how insensitive is she?
Fahmaan
Amazing: Audience is excited to watch Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha in a fresh pairing in their next project; speculate the show to be a rom-com!
Rohit
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Rohit Shetty to enter the house; housemates to perform stunts as he would choose one contestant for “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14”
Sumbul
Uff! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer shares a captivating picture with THIS co-star says "Good friends have great chemistry", check it out