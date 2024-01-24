Exclusive! Making reels with Sayli Salunkhe serves as a breather amid hectic work schedules of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is one of the most popular shows on television today. The show is high on drama and the audience cannot have enough of what the characters have to bring on the table. Featuring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles of Kunal and Vandana, the two actors are extremely hardworking in nature.

Well, apart from what we see on television, Mohit and Sayli are also very good friends and they keep making reels and post in it on their social media handles, thereby serving as a visual treat to their fans!

Take a look:

We connected with Mohit to know more about his bond with Sayli and in a candid conversation he shared, "Well, Sayli and I make these reels and enjoy it. It just serves as a breather amid the hectic work schedule. More than that, we bond really well and I am lucky to have a co-actor like Sayli. She is a hardworking girl. More than that, she is a student of acting and she is inclined towards learning more of the craft.

To add on, she has no ego or guards and we both make it a point to be frank if we do not like something and be honest enough to say it on the face. So I am lucky to have a co-actor like her."

Shedding some light on his new venture, Mohit expressed, “Sorozai is another brand which is launched and it has a theme of a goan bar.”