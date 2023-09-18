Exclusive! Mamta Kapoor roped in for Colors’ Shiv Shakti

Mamta Kapoor, who is popular for her stint in shows in the likes of ‘Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani’, ‘Nazar’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabattein’ and many more will join the cast of the mythological drama. Read on for details…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 15:45
Mamta

MUMBAI: Colors TV has recently launched ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav’ recently launched featuring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the leading roles.

The show centers around the mythological tale of Shiv falling in love with Parvati and their spiritual journey as a couple. The show is produced by Swastik Productions. Soon, the show will witness a new entry.

Also Read: COLORS' 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav introduces Siddhant Issar as Tarkasur, the Ambitious Demon King

The story will lead up to a high voltage drama when Mamta as Vindhya ki Mahrani, will depart with her husband and son, Vinayak to Himalaya raaj, Himvaan’s place with a marriage proposal. However, everyone will be aware that Parvati, from her heart and soul belongs to Shiv ji only.

This plot will further lead to some complications and some very dramatic situations which will eventually bring Parvati and Shiv closer and make their bond stronger.

Also Read: Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav: Really! Lord Shiva’s absence becomes a sign of victory for Asuras

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

