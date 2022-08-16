Exclusive! Manan Joshi talks about his best memories from the show and reveals his future projects, Check out

MUMBAI: Manan Joshi is a known television actor and he rose to fame with his character of 'Vaibhav Toshniwal' in Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein.

These days he has become a household name with his performance of 'Anubhav' in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey and the fans love his performance.

The show is going off air in a few weeks from now and TellyChakkar got in touch with Manan and asked what are his best memories from the show and which was his challenging scene.

What are your best memories from the show?

I have great memories of the show. I remember I had a scene where I had a long monologue and it was a drunken scene and it was very challenging and the scene was demanding, but because of the help of my director and the entire team, my scene was shot in one taking and no retakes were taken. It was such an emotionally driven scene that for 15 minutes everyone got emotional and everyone clapped and hugged me tight and appreciated me for the scene.

The second memory would be when the show ended the entire cast and crew came together and cut the cake, along with all the technicians. Everyone hugged and said they would miss each other.

What are your future projects?

I have a few line – ups and I would like to consider my way into OTT and I have my eyes on it. For me, the project has to be good and creative, I would later want to get into Bollywood but right now, my focus is on OTT.

Which was your challenging scene in the serial?

For me, every scene was challenging like I said the drunken - monologue scene. There are so many other scenes tough to pick one. Also, the scenes with Bade Papa standing opposite him and acting were very challenging.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Manan as Anubhav on the show.

