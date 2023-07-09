EXCLUSIVE! Manasi Salvi opens up on Isha's look in GHKKPM, reveals how important the LOOK is of an actor for any project, says, ''As an actor, it is very important that the viewers accept you first and then the actor''

MUMBAI : Manasi Salvi has become a household name for her character Isha Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin. Her performance is much appreciated by viewers.

The actress is paired opposite renowned actor Aarya Bhatta in the show.

The viewers have seen how Shantanu and Isha have a back story and are living separately for years.

Fans have loved Manasi's character so far and they are looking forward to seeing more nuances of her in the upcoming episodes.

Apart from that, fans are also in love with Manasi aka Isha's on-screen look.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Manasi opened up on the look she has been given in the show by the creatives and much more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Savi and gang comes with Bappa, The goon comes too

When Manasi was asked about her character Isha and how she is able to relate to her, she said, ''In real life, a woman is strong in some aspects and weak in others. Isha is very strong when it comes to Savi but very weak when it comes to Ishaan. Isha has a very positive approach towards life but she has some negative feelings for people who tried to separate her and her son. Isha is very much like today's woman. I have some plus and minus points in me as well. So, whatever character I play, I try to inculcate a shade of my real personality in it. I don't take up any character, if I don't see that aspect.''

Shedding light on her look, she said, ''I have been blessed to get brilliant creatives who have always given me lovely looks for my characters in all my shows. It's there at the back of their minds that I will look good in certain aspects. I also work on myself to look presentable on-screen. As an actor, it is very important that the viewers usually accept you first and then the actor. It takes a lot of effort to maintain this thing.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhavani humiliates Isha; Savi furious



