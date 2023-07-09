EXCLUSIVE! Manasi Salvi opens up on Isha's look in GHKKPM, reveals how important the LOOK is of an actor for any project, says, ''As an actor, it is very important that the viewers accept you first and then the actor''

Manasi Salvi who plays the role of Isha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opens up on her look and how her character is relatable to her in real life.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 04:30
1

MUMBAI : Manasi Salvi has become a household name for her character Isha Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin. Her performance is much appreciated by viewers. 

The actress is paired opposite renowned actor Aarya Bhatta in the show. 

The viewers have seen how Shantanu and Isha have a back story and are living separately for years. 

Fans have loved Manasi's character so far and they are looking forward to seeing more nuances of her in the upcoming episodes. 

Apart from that, fans are also in love with Manasi aka Isha's on-screen look.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Manasi opened up on the look she has been given in the show by the creatives and much more. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Savi and gang comes with Bappa, The goon comes too

When Manasi was asked about her character Isha and how she is able to relate to her, she said, ''In real life, a woman is strong in some aspects and weak in others. Isha is very strong when it comes to Savi but very weak when it comes to Ishaan. Isha has a very positive approach towards life but she has some negative feelings for people who tried to separate her and her son. Isha is very much like today's woman. I have some plus and minus points in me as well. So, whatever character I play, I try to inculcate a shade of my real personality in it. I don't take up any character, if I don't see that aspect.''

Shedding light on her look, she said, ''I have been blessed to get brilliant creatives who have always given me lovely looks for my characters in all my shows. It's there at the back of their minds that I will look good in certain aspects. I also work on myself to look presentable on-screen. As an actor, it is very important that the viewers usually accept you first and then the actor. It takes a lot of effort to maintain this thing.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhavani humiliates Isha; Savi furious


 

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar minal bal nandani tiwari Abhishek Kumar Aarya bhatta Manasi Salvi TV news TellyChakkar Isha Savi Ishaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show
MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business.The singer started his acting career as a...
Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka: Exclusive! Reyansh tries to get information out of Aradhana, but she doesn’t budge
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Exclusive! “I think, by the way fans are loving it, there will be more seasons of the show in a much bigger and exciting way”, Mehul Nisar on the future of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 5, audience’s reaction and more
MUMBAI: Mehul Nisar, an esteemed actor with a lasting presence, has contributed significantly to the entertainment...
EXCLUSIVE! Manasi Salvi opens up on Isha's look in GHKKPM, reveals how important the LOOK is of an actor for any project, says, ''As an actor, it is very important that the viewers accept you first and then the actor''
MUMBAI : Manasi Salvi has become a household name for her character Isha Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum...
Be it the Punjabi film 'Mastaney’ the Hindi Horror-Thriller 1920:Horrors Of The Heart', the Who done it 'Gaslight' or the series 'Hunter' and his last release 'Adhura': Rahul Dev is winning innumerable hearts with his versatility, good looks, deep voice
MUMBAI: Rahul Dev is easily one of the most versatile and talented actors that we have in the Indian entertainment...
When The Real Life Colonel met Reel Life Colonel Gaurav Chopra from Gadar 2
MUMBAI: Imagine an actor putting on  8kgs of weight for a role, then reducing it for another project and repeatedly...
Recent Stories
Rahul
Be it the Punjabi film 'Mastaney’ the Hindi Horror-Thriller 1920:Horrors Of The Heart', the Who done it 'Gaslight' or the series 'Hunter' and his last release 'Adhura': Rahul Dev is winning innumerable hearts with his versatility, good looks, deep voice
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aditya
Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show
Muskan
Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi shares the one ONE THING that she would like to change in this world and we bet you would relate to that, check it out
Ashwani
Exclusive! Ashwani Rathore and Anuradha Sharma roped in for Jay Mehta’s next for Colors!
Bidisha
Exclusive! “Everybody is so positive that we support each other and motivate each other.” – Bidisha Ghosh Sharma aka Teji from Katha Ankahee on her bonding with the cast
Mahi
Exclusive! Child actors Mahi Bhanushali and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanmay Rishi roped in for Colors' upcoming show Doree
Archana Gautam
Finally! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Responds on Conflicts with BFF Archana Gautam; Says ‘Ab main bachkaan harkaton pe’