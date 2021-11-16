EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil on being a part of Sony TV's Kaamnaa: It's a subject that is a little mature and it is something that is not prevalent in society

MUMBAI: After impressing the viewers with his terrific performance in Shaadi Mubarak, seasoned actor Manav Gohil is once again back in action.

The actor is seen in Sony TV's newly launched show Kaamnaa.

Manav is known for playing a variety of roles in his long career span.

With Kaamnaa, the actor has added another feather to his cap.

The show is just a day old and it has been getting a great response from the viewers.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Rawat, Chandni Sharma outline their characters in 'Kaamnaa'

Manav is set to be seen in a totally different avatar and a character that he has never played before.

The show's journey has just started and we can't wait to see what's in store for us.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manav who spoke at length about his role and much more.

Kaamnaa and its journey...

Every project brings a certain level of excitement. But this one was obviously a little different as I am playing a negative character and I am liking the way they are positioning the show with the story and the subject. It's an exciting show with new people and it's quite fun.

Challenges...

Yes, it was challenging. There is no character that is just negative. It can seem like a guy who is obsessive about things. Negative would be someone who is obsessed with his desires and go to any extent to achieve that. I think there is nothing negative about him but the guy has his own tastes. He falls in love with a woman who is already married. It's a subject that is a little mature and it is something that is not prevalent in society. This is a very relatable issue.

Working with Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat...

It's always exciting to work with new people. My experience so far has been great. However, I haven't done any scenes with Chandni so far but I have performed with Abhishek. I have worked with Abhishek before as well. It's a pleasure that we have a good rapport and good chemistry. We enjoy our company with each other.

Kaamnaa hit the small screens on 15th November.

The show also stars child actor Tanmay Rishi who is popularly known for his character in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Kaamnaa's story is about a middle-class couple - Manav and Akanksha - who is happily married with a child. However, when it comes to their thinking and ideologies, they are completely opposite.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Chandni Sharma says her 'Kaamnaa' character mirrors dreams of young generation