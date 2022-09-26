EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil opens up about his career and future works; says “Actors start to feel invincible when they see back to back stardom and I did not feel so”

MUMBAI : Manav Gohil is an Indian television actor who has been active in the Hindi film industry for more than two decades now and is best known for his roles in Hindi television shows, including the soap opera Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the dance reality show Nach Baliye 2, the crime drama C.I.D., the drama Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama.

Besides working in television series, Manav had a lead role in the Gujarati film Saptapadii, which also starred Swaroop Sampat.

He also acted in plays including Kennedy Bridge by Khalid Mohammed and Lady from the Ocean by Illa Arun. He has made endorsements for brands including Honda Amaze, Volkswagen, ICICI and Mahindra etc.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know some interesting insights.

You have been a part of the industry for more than two decades and have seen the industry evolve. What are the changes you saw and what more would you like to see change in the industry?

“The difference from then till now is that things have now become more structured. The industry earlier had really long working hours. Sometimes we did not even go home. I have even worked for 72 hours at a stretch once when I was doing 3 shows. Now fortunately, things are more structured and the working hours have gotten better.”

“There is always scope for improvement. I hope that the actors and the writers get their dues. For example, to safeguard things, there are contracts. It happens a lot that the contracts one receives from producers these days are one-sided. I agree that they put in a lot of and I do understand where they are coming from.”

There was a big chunk of time when you weren’t seen on screen. What was that time like and how did you deal with it?

“There was a lull in 2008 when TV was changing and was in transition. It was difficult to find a spot then as I was neither in my 20s or 40s. Sometimes the money they were offering didn’t work for me, sometimes it was the character. Sometimes I was too young for a role, sometimes too old. I think all actors go through that but there is a lot of learning. Actors start feeling invincible when you see back to back stardom. I did not feel so, I felt confident but not arrogant.”

What are you currently working on and what is in the pipeline for the future?

“I am a part of Zee TV’s upcoming show “Main Hoon Aparajita '' alongside Shweta Tiwari. Apart from that, I have recently done some work for a couple of regional films and I have done one for mainstream Hindi. I have one OTT release this October on Shemaroo and a Gujarati film is coming out in March. I have also shot for another Hindi film and the script is based on paranormal activity.”

