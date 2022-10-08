EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil to play the lead opposite Shweta Tiwari in Bodhi Tree Multimedia's next on Zee TV

 Shweta is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction. She has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows so far. Nothing much is known about Shweta's character yet.

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels.

Zee TV has been entertaining viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows.

And now, the channel has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months.

TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update on the same.

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past.

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV.

The new show is yet to be titled but we exclusively revealed that actress Shweta Tiwari is locked to play the lead.

Shweta is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction. She has proved her mettle in acting in several TV shows so far. Nothing much is known about Shweta's character yet.

We had exclusively revealed that Ashish Chowdhry or Manav Gohil have been shortlisted to play the lead opposite Shweta Tiwari in the show. Both the actors are phenomenal with their craft and need no introduction when it comes to their mettle. We saw Ashish in Beyhadh 2 while we saw Manav in Kaamnaa.

Now, the breaking news is that Manav Gohil has been locked to play the lead in the show opposite Shweta Tiwari. It is going to be interesting to see this new Jodi chemistry.

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

 

 

