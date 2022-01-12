Exclusive! Mandeep Kumar and Gunn Kansara are roped in for Sony Tv’s upcoming show titled “Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaaye”

MUMBAI: Sony Television is coming up with a new show titled “Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaaye” The show is produced by Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal and Shashi Mittal under the banner Shashi Sumeet Productions and it stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list goes on. They currently bankroll Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

The show revolves around an aspiring writer played by Vidhi and an ace television producer, who will be portrayed by Vijayendra.

As per sources it seems that Mandeep Kumar and Gunn Kansara have been roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

Now much is known about their characters but they would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

Mandeep is a well known actor in the field of entertainment and he is known for his roles in movies like Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

On the other hand, Gun is a known actress in the television industry best known for her performance in serials like Kohi Apna Sa, Ishq Subhan Allah, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein etc.

Well, the show will be soon going on air and it will be telecasted on Sony Television.

