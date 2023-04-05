EXCLUSIVE! Mandill Singh all set to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat

Mandill Singh is all set to enter Gul Khan's popular drama series Sindoor Ki Keemat, playing a pivotal role.
Mandill Singh

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is working wonders on small screens for more than a year now.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pranav Jain to enter Dangal TV’s ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in the lead roles.

Well, the show has seen a lot of television actors making entries.

Now, as per our sources, the show is gearing up for another entry soon. 

Actor Mandill Singh is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Not much is known about Mandill's character yet.

Mandill has previously appeared in Kabaad: The Coin.

We had earlier reported that actress Roopa Divetia is also going to be a part of this show.

Roopa was last seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she played the role of Mansi.

Actress Charanjit Kaur is also set to make an entry in the show.

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films.

Let’s see what new twist the show would witness with this new entry. 

How excited are you about the new entry in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Apoorv Vij roped in for Dangal TV’s Shubh Shagun

 

 

 

 

   

Gul Khan Dangal TV Sindoor Ki Keemat Four Lions Drama Series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin roopa divetia charanjit Kaur mandill singh
