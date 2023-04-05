EXCLUSIVE! Mandill Singh all set to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is working wonders on small screens for more than a year now.

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in the lead roles.

Well, the show has seen a lot of television actors making entries.

Now, as per our sources, the show is gearing up for another entry soon.

Actor Mandill Singh is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Not much is known about Mandill's character yet.

Mandill has previously appeared in Kabaad: The Coin.

We had earlier reported that actress Roopa Divetia is also going to be a part of this show.

Roopa was last seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she played the role of Mansi.

Actress Charanjit Kaur is also set to make an entry in the show.

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films.

Let’s see what new twist the show would witness with this new entry.

