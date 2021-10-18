EXCLUSIVE! Mangesh Kaka aka Krishna Mishra is all set to RE-Enter in Ek Mahanayak B R Ambedkar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

According to channel sources, Krishna Mishra will be re-entering in Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar. He will be reprising his character as Mangesh Kaka in the show.

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar is quite a popular show among viewers. It has been successfully running on the small screen for several months now.

We have seen Krishna in shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more.

