The diehard fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are always thrilled to watch the episodes. We all know how the show is witnessing several actors gracing the show one after the other to promote their films.
EXCLUSIVE! Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli to grace the finale of The Kapil Shama Show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for its avid readers.

We at TellyChakkar have always been at the forefront to get exclusive news for our readers from their favourite fiction and reality shows on Television. This time the news is about one of the most popular comedy shows on TV, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show which made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third season of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

With an impressive lineup of actors gracing the stage of the show, we exclusively learned that Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul will grace the stage of the show's finale for their film Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. 

 We had exclusively updated that the show will wrap its season on 13th May. The show is most likely to return in mid-September with a new season. 

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

