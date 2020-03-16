Exclusive! Manikarnika actor Thakur Rajveer Singh roped in for Sony show Mere Sai

MUMBAI; Richa kar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, keeping the promise to deliver the same here we are with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Has exclusively learnt that actor Thakur Rajveer Singh has been roped in for a Soni show. Yes you heard right under Thakur Rajveer Singh who is known for his projects like Manikarnika the queen of Jhansi, main Hero bol raha hun and few others is now all set to enter a television show on Sony TV titled Mere Sai.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, Bablu forward to see what different has to offer with this show.

