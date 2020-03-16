Exclusive! Manikarnika actor Thakur Rajveer Singh roped in for Sony show Mere Sai

Actor Thakur Rajveer Singh who is known for his projects like Manikarnika is now all set to enter Sony show titled Mere Sai
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 19:18
Exclusive! Manikarnika actor Thakur Rajveer Singh roped in for Sony show Mere Sai

MUMBAI; Richa kar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, keeping the promise to deliver the same here we are with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Has exclusively learnt that actor Thakur Rajveer Singh has been roped in for a Soni show. Yes you heard right under Thakur Rajveer Singh who is known for his projects like Manikarnika the queen of Jhansi, main Hero bol raha hun and few others is now all set to enter a television show on Sony TV titled Mere Sai.

Also read Wow! Imlie meets this iconic character from the upcoming show, Banni Chow Home Delivery

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, Bablu forward to see what different has to offer with this show.

How excited are you with this information to let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Wow! Imlie meets this iconic character from the upcoming show, Banni Chow Home Delivery

Thakur Rajveer Singh Sony television show Mere Sai Manikarnika Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 19:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic unleashes her funky avatar for her new photoshoot
MUMBAI: To treat her 3.4 million followers on Instagram, Natasa Stankovic has dropped a series of pictures wherein she...
Dripping Hot! Tanya Sharma looks picture perfect donning these pink outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Uff hotness! Kaveri Priyam stuns netizens with her super alluring pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey has a distinctive choice for his favourite watches, perfumes and more check it out
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
MUMBAI:" Bobby Deol has been a part of the Bollywood industry for a long time now and is currently generating buzz with...
Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee was in an intoxicated state when he first met Big B
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee made his feature film debut with a one-minute role in Drohkaal (1994), and a minor role of a...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
Latest Video