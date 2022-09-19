Exclusive! Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi actor Rajveer Singh roped in for Star Plus’ upcoming show “Faltu’

Faltu is an upcoming new show on Star Plus and Rajveer Singh has been roped in for the show where he would play the negative character.

MUMBAI: These days many channels are coming up with new shows that have a new concepts and would keep the audience’s hooked up to the show.

We had exclusively updated that a famous production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu. 

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

We had also reported that Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja would be the lead in the show. 

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing each other on-screen.

As per sources, Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi actor Rajveer Singh has been roped for Star Plus’ upcoming show “Faltu’. 

He would be essaying the negative role in the serial that would be bringing in the twist and turns in the show.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi and Main Hero Bol Raha Hun.

Well, the show is in the pre-production stage and soon the entire cast will be locked and an official announcement will be made.

