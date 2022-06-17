EXCLUSIVE! Manini and Hemant take Yuvan away from the family; Dadusa is left with no choice but agrees for Niyati and Yuvan's engagement in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-lister production houses in the entertainment industry.

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and many more and now it has brought Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience in just a couple of episodes. Currently, in the show, Banni will prove her innocence and reveals the true face of Viraj in front of the family, after learning this truth, Dadusa calls off the engagement. Devraj is shell-shocked while Manini acts surprised and lets Viraj take all the blame.

Now the breaking news is that Manini’s contingency plan springs into action when she and Hemant announce that they are moving out with their children as they are tired of being a burden on this family! Yuvan cries for Banni and Dadaji while being forcefully put in a car to be taken away. Dadusa is backed against a wall with no alternative, in order to protect Yuvan, he must agree to the rishta, Dadusa agrees to the condition, just to keep Yuvan closer to him as he knows Manini would surely harm him for the money.

We exclusively updated that Manini will force Yuvan to sit for the engagement but he is a constant refusal, at that moment we will see Banni come to deliver food and she will save Yuvan from the forced relationship, He will put a condition to marry Banni instead of Niyati and this will leave Banni in shock. Dadusa would really agree to the suggestion and he asks Banni if she would actually marry Yuvan to save him from his family. What will Yuvan do?

To prove that Niyati is a better choice for Yuvan, Manini will create circumstances where Niyati will lose her cool over Viraj and end up whipping him with a leather belt in front of Yuvan and Banni, this will make her the hero in Dadusa's eyes and he might agree to reconsider Niyati's proposal for Yuvan.

For more exciting updates. stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com