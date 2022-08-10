Exclusive! Manish Goplani backs out of Sunshine Productions’s Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS' upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, and Rajveer Singh, and versatile actors Ayub Khan and talented actor Vibha Chibber.

The show is produced by Sunshine Productions. And there is a lot of anticipation around the new show and the mysterious plot as well.

Rumors were rife that popular actor Manish Goplani of Thapki Pyaar Ki fame was going to be a part of the show and things seemed pretty solid and that we would be seeing the actor on screen after a small break.

But sources have exclusively told TellyChakkar that Manish has backed out of the show for reasons that are unknown.

While the reasons might not be known fans of the actor were definitely excited to see him back on screen.

Manish has previously been a part of shows like Rajbeer opposite Jigyasa Singh in the Zee Marudhara series Chore Tera Gaon Bada Pyaara. He played the lead role of Bihaan Pandey in Colors TV’s Thapki Pyar Ki, then Goplani played Bhim Singh Bhullar opposite Sonia Balani in Detective Didi. Meanwhile, he was seen in guest appearances in Yeh Vaada Raha, Kumkum Bhagya, The Man From Bekasi, and Belan Wali Bahu. And then Bepanah Pyaar opposite Ishita Dutta.

Are you excited to see the show, Neerja?

