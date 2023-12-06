EXCLUSIVE! Manisha Purohit on her character Kaveri in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: She is the only person who a complete entertainment package in the show

Manisha Purohit portrays the role of Kaveri in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. The actress opens up on her character and much more.
Manisha Purohit

MUMBAI: Manisha Purohit is a well-known actress in the television industry.

The talented star is presently seen in Zee TV's popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan.  

Manisha is portraying the role of Kaveri in the hit drama series where she is playing a negative character. 

However, Kaveri is not just negative but there are different shades of her.

Fans have loved Kaveri's character and find her extremely entertaining.

Radha Mohan has completed a year and the journey is going great.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manisha who spoke about her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Nok-Jhok! Mohan tries to make Radha jealous like THIS

What changes can the viewers see in your character in the future track?

It will be very difficult because the show's backstory is also quite strong. Kaveri is behind Mohan's property. So, whatever I didn't get, my daughter should get it. This is Kaveri's motive and that is why she is living in Mohan's house. Nothing much will change in my character. I will keep planning and plotting. Most of the time, I fail but I still keep doing it. Apart from this, the major change that will happen if Radha will expose us, I will land in major trouble. 

What kind of response do you get on social media?

A lot of people on social media have commented that Kaveri masi is very cute. Since my character has a dash of comedy, people are loving this. However, they want to bash Damini for planning and plotting. I am like a stupid villain who always fails in her planning and plotting. People are loving my innocent comedy. Fans have understood that Kaveri turns negative only for her love for her daughter. I am happy that people love me. 

How do you find playing your character Kaveri as she has negative shades along with a dash of comedy?

I like to play comedy characters more. From the very first day, our producer Pratik Sharma said that his entire team is a big fan of my character Jalpa from Humari Devrani. I was so relaxed and happy hearing this compliment. It was a relief. I was also told that Kaveri is the only person who is the entertainment package. I am trying to justify this and that's why my character is so amazing. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Nok-Jhok! Radha’s cute drama to make Mohan subtly understand her demand

Nagpure Reeza Choudhary Swati Shah Sambhabana Mohanty Manisha Purohit Rajendra Lodhia Pooja Kawa Sumeet Arora Ranveer Singh Malik Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan TellyChakkar
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 11:00

Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”