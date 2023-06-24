EXCLUSIVE! Manisha Purohit opens up on fans comparing her character Kaveri to Humari Devrani's Jalpa, shares she doesn't wish to see Kaveri positive in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan and much more

MUMBAI: Manisha Purohit is a well-known actress in the television industry.

The talented star is presently seen in Zee TV's popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan.

Manisha is portraying the role of Kaveri in the hit drama series where she is playing a negative character.

However, Kaveri is not just negative but there are different shades of her.

Fans have loved Kaveri's character and find her extremely entertaining.

Radha Mohan has completed a year and the journey is going great.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manisha who spoke about her character and much more.

Your character Kaveri is a bit similar to that of Jalpa from Humari Devrani. Do people compare Kaveri with Jalpa?

Yes, they do! A lot of viewers have commented about this. They write that Jalpa was cute and used to keep forgetting things while Kaveri is smart and a bit selfish for her daughter. They were waiting to see my comic and villainous side and they were so happy to see that in this show.

Do you like performing comedy characters or negative ones?

I only love doing comedy. Because even in my personal life, I don't like to hurt people. Sometimes I get carried away in the scene. I feel like I am troubling someone. I am a very jolly person in real life and I like to be happy. I want to spread smiles and happiness through my acting. I love making people laugh.

Would you like to see any major change in Kaveri's character?

Honestly, I don't want to do anything different from Kaveri's character. I get to perform so many shades in this character. She is emotional, childlike, comic, selfish, villainous and so many shades. And her antics in which she says her dialogues and creates drama is just amazing. She is also doing subtle acting in some scenes. The makers have utilised my talent to the fullest. I am so happy that the creatives, writers, and directors have made my character so interesting. I love performing Kaveri on-screen. That is why I don't want my character to ever turn positive.

