EXCLUSIVE! Manisha Purohit opens up on her birthday celebrations, shares her one-year journey in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan and much more

MUMBAI : Manisha Purohit is a well-known actress on the small screen.

The talented diva is currently seen in Zee TV's popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan.

Manisha is portraying the role of Kaveri in the drama series. She is playing a negative with a dash of comedy which makes her character worth watching.

The actress recently celebrated her 50th birthday.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manisha who spoke about the same.

Was it a working birthday for you and what did you do after the pack-up?

Yes, it was a working birthday for me. My pack-up happened by 3.30 pm. I went out with my family to chill. I wanted to visit a nice restaurant by the sea. So, went to this really lovely seaside hotel. My morning to afternoon went amazing shooting with my cast and crew.

Did you take any birthday resolutions?

Yes, I have been a workaholic ever since I started working. It's been years since I am working and today I am 50 years old. So, I have decided that I will continue working as long as I am alive and portray different roles in my career.

Radha Mohan has recently completed a year. What do you have to say about your journey in the show?

I play Kaveri with all my heart. The set's atmosphere is extremely positive. The cast, crew and the LSD team production house. I don't even feel like I am working. I feel like I have come on a holiday and in between all that, we are working. This type of friendly work conditions there since the first day and we are bonding so well. One year passed by within the blink of an eye. All this is because we all are portraying our respective characters very sincerely. Fans are able to connect with us.

