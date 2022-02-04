EXCLUSIVE! Manit Joura to play a PIVOTAL ROLE in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While teasing fans, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she is coming back with Naagin's 6th season and revealed that the lead actress' name starts with M. Well, the mystery was finally revealed that it was Mahek Chahal to be a part of the show as the new Naagin. We had exclusively updated that when Tellychakkar had speculated about Mouni's return, we were right at it. She will be doing a cameo in the show for the first week of the show.

Now the exclusive news is that after Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Our highly esteemed source revealed that he has been confirmed as a pivotal character in the show. To believe the source, he shall play the character of a professor.

Well, the much-awaited show drops another bomb promo for the fans. As it was earlier hinted that the new season would talk about Pandemic, with the current promo, they introduce what shall be the new Naagin's purpose in the show. This time it is the PANDEMIC Vs NAAGIN, with each new instalment of the show, Ekta Kapoor brings a new couple with sizzling chemistry and a drool-worthy love story. We can't wait to see who will be the new duo.

