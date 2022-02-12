EXCLUSIVE! 'Manjari is completely out of my comfort zone and I am enjoying this challenge' Ami Trivedi on her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hobbies and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read:HUGE SHOCKER! Aarohi turns AbhiRa shipper; she warns Akshara from Anisha in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, fans are loving the mom and son Jodi of Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Ami Trivedi and Harshad Chopda in the show. We got in touch with the beauteous to know what does she feel about it. Ami had some intriguing answers to share that you really wouldn't want to miss.

Any character that you really want to do?

There are loads of characters that one wishes to. The stage has a lot of scope in comparison to Tv, I haven't don't a strong female-oriented character yet, I would love to do that on stage even something like Manjari hasn't reached theatres so that would be really interesting to perform.

How similar is Manjari to Ami?

I guess Manjari's motherly love would be the only similarity, though it is very different. Her worries, life is very different. I am more like the characters I have performed on SAB Tv, I am someone who wouldn't take anybody's crap, I do give back and there is no one in my life like that. I am more strong-headed. My whole idea of picking up Manjari was that I am out of my comfort zone, here I have to be convincing to be a mother of someone big. I didn't want to do similar characters from previous ones so this was challenging and I am enjoying it.

What are your hobbies?

I like to read, I like to travel a lot. Anytime that I get a chance I would love to travel to places that are unexplored and aren't too touristy, I would love to explore adventures and meet new people. The last I travelled was to Canada and it was a beautiful experience one must-have. Apart from that, I love cooking as I am lactose intolerant so I learned more about gluten and lactose-free dishes. I bake my own gluten-free bread, cakes and muffins. It is quite simple to cook and the lockdown has been really fruitful.

In the upcoming episode, Kairav confesses that yes he is in love with Anisha but he has broken the relationship, they were dating and it was a long-distance relationship but he broke it after learning that she is Abhimanyu's cousin. This makes Anisha extremely sad and she bursts out crying. Abhimanyu gets furious with Kairav and holds him from the collar, Akshara stops Abhi from doing something wrong to Kairav, will this bring differences in Abhira's love?

Also read: AWESOME! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara's NETFLIX password has a Kaira connection!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.