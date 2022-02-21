EXCLUSIVE! 'Manjari's story relates to many women in our society' Ami Trivedi on the current track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; keeping up with Social Media trends and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, fans are loving the mom and son Jodi of Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Ami Trivedi and Harshad Chopda in the show. After the recent episode of Valentine's special, fans have fallen for Manjari and Akshara's bonding and can't wait to see more of their bonding scenes. We got in touch with the beauteous to know what does she feel about it. Ami had some intriguing answers to share that you really wouldn't want to miss.

Manjari is someone who has kept quiet by her choice, the day she speaks up there will be a storm, tell us something about it?

Honestly, in my life, I have never done a character like this, a woman who is subject to torture. The torture comes from her husband, I enjoy the scenes. Definitely, it isn't the message that I am giving. While he essays the torture all I have back in my head is, do whatever you can, one day I will speak up. The audience has also been waiting for a while, I think she has time to open up and there will be a solid track that would turn into the major reveal. I would love to keep the anticipation on. This is the story of many women, we would want to educate the women that this is wrong. Even in my personal life, I have experienced that to avoid arguments I would keep quiet. It isn't right and I can't wait to see how will Manjari address it.

As Manjari do you think of giving a message of empowerment?

Women empowerment is anyway there, if we see Akshara and Abhimanyu they are quite inclined towards it. The only character in the show who needs to be taught how to respect is Harshvardhan, he has no guts to speak in front of Mahima. He can escape in front of Manjari, somewhere he has a problem with her and I am waiting to know how will it get unveiled to the viewers and me too.

How exciting has it been to enter Social Media?

I am still in the learning phase, I am enjoying how to make reels and learning new things on social media. I believe it has brought me closer to the audience and I can see their reaction and understand what are they expecting from my character in the show.



