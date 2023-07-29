EXCLUSIVE! Manmeet Singh to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that various television shows are going through interesting twists and turns in the story.

Also, a lot of new entries are happening in many TV shows.

Sony SAB's popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan is everyone's favourite.

The show premiered on small screens last year on 12th December and it has been running successfully on small screens ever since then.

The show stars Kaveri Priyam, Paras Arora, Hema Sood in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is now gearing up for a new entry soon.

As per our sources, actor Manmeet Singh is all set to make an entry in the show.

Manmeet will be seen as Sanjyot's childhood friend.

Sanjyot's character is portrayed by actress Jasjeet Babbar.

Well, Manmeet's entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Manmeet is popularly known for his roles in projects like Adulting, The Bridge, and Borgen among others.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan also stars Sandeep Baswana, Kanica Maheshwari, Reema Vohra, Pankaj Berry, Ravi Gossain and Reyaansh Vir Chadha.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

