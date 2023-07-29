EXCLUSIVE! Manmeet Singh to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Dil Diyaan Gallaan will see a new entry soon. Actor Maneet Singh will be seen playing a pivotal character in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 12:59
Sony SAB

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that various television shows are going through interesting twists and turns in the story.

Also, a lot of new entries are happening in many TV shows.

Sony SAB's popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan is everyone's favourite.

The show premiered on small screens last year on 12th December and it has been running successfully on small screens ever since then.

The show stars Kaveri Priyam, Paras Arora, Hema Sood in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is now gearing up for a new entry soon.

As per our sources, actor Manmeet Singh is all set to make an entry in the show.

ALSO READ:  Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Sad! Sanjot works as a cook, Dilpreet learns the sad truth

Manmeet will be seen as Sanjyot's childhood friend.

Sanjyot's character is portrayed by actress Jasjeet Babbar.

Well, Manmeet's entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Manmeet is popularly known for his roles in projects like Adulting, The Bridge, and Borgen among others.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan also stars Sandeep Baswana, Kanica Maheshwari, Reema Vohra, Pankaj Berry, Ravi Gossain and Reyaansh Vir Chadha.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Maan messes up the situation, Riya shocked

 

Reyaansh Vir Chadha Sony Sab Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora hema soon Dil Diyaan Gallaan Sandeep Baswana Kanica Maheshwari Reema Vohra Pankaj Berry and Ravi Gossain Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 12:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Pushpa gets threatened by Viren
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi exposes Adhik and decides to divorce him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baalveer 3: Woah! Baalveer is the new Maha Mahim
MUMBAI :'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
EXCLUSIVE! Manmeet Singh to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that various...
Vanshaj: Interesting! Yuvika gets to know about Pooja
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Daarji suspicious of Maan being the thief
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
South filmmakers for villainous roles
Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adaa Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Adaa Khan opens up on her views on getting stereotyped, shares if she received any hatred from fans for playing negative roles, says, "Whenever I have done a negative role, people have only praised me"
Darshan
Exclusive! “The journey has been a roller coaster for me”, Darshan Gurjar aka Chirag of Pushpa Impossible talks about his return to acting and more
Sudhanshu Mishra
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Mishra opens up on bagging Colors' show Suhaagan, shares his experience of working with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and much more
which I have never played before
EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri opens up on portraying the role of Maharani Saraswati in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, says, "I took up this show as it is an era which I have never played before"
Pariva
EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on working with Hats Off Productions: I like to explore content-driven entertainment and they are literally the torch bearers of meaningful and emotional stories
Besties
On-Screen Rivals, Off-Screen Besties: The surprising Bond of Dhruv and Senapati Samrat from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara