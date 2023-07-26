EXCLUSIVE! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Asmita Sharma to be seen in DJ's Creative's upcoming show for Sony TV

Pratigya actress Asmita Sharma will be eassaying a pivotal role in Sony TV's upcoming show which will star Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MIshkat Verma in the lead roles.
Sony TV

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

After the grand success of Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on small screens with her new show.

ALSO READ:  Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

The actress will be seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show.

It will be titled Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Actor Mishkat Verma will be romancing the stunning diva Sumbul in this show as per the latest reports.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Asmita Sharma is all set to be a part of this show.   
Asmita will be seen in a pivotal role in this series.

The actress is well-known for her role in shows like Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya, Meet, and Balika Vadhu among others.  

It has been reported that Sumbul will be playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya, who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV

