EXCLUSIVE! Mann Sundar's Palak Jain ENTERS Colors' Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa aired on Colors replacing Namak Issk Ka. The series stars Surabhi Das as the titular character and Akshay Kelkar as the male lead of the show.

The show has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama. Tellychakkar had exclusively updated that Pandya Store's Pallavi Rao is all set to enter the show as Virat's sister-in-law.

Now the exclusive news is that Mann Sundar's Palak Jain is all set to enter Nima Denzongpa as Pallavi's daughter. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

In conversation with Pallavi Rao, she revealed this about her character and upcoming plot:

I will be playing the role of Iqbal's bhabhi. Her name is Mona and she is a typical south Delhi woman but has an absurd taste in Fashion. She is full of herself but in reality, she cannot even form the right sentences in English but she is fond of the language. She feels that she knows everything, she is a sweet manipulative person.

The best part about it is, from Pandya Store Prafulla is a Gujarati lady with a bun, gujju saree and here she is a complete Punjabi lady with that slightly absurd fashion sense and Kurtis so the most exciting and challenging part is to portray the contrasting characters. It is surely going to be very interesting and a good chance for me as well.

