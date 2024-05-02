Exclusive! Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar to unite together for a music video

Mananra and Abhishek are two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss and their game was loved by the audience. Now there is news doing the rounds that both Mananra and Abhishek would be coming together.
MANNARA

MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra and Ahbhishek Kumar have been making headlines for their participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

They have been really strong players of the show and today they have become household names and have a massive fan following.

Both since they had entered the house had begun their game and had made place in the audience's heart.

Mannara in the house was known for her friendship with Munawar and her constant fights with Ankita that made headlines inside and outside of the house.

She emerged as the second runner up of the season as the audience loved her journey, she was very outspoken and always kept her point ahead.

On the other hand, Abhishek came across very aggressive and he had fights with almost everyone in the house.

His fights with Isha, Samarth were the highlights in the house as he couldn’t forget Isha and he kept crying at the beginning of the show, but then later on moved on but later the intense fights between Isha and him went on to be a point of discussion and he gathers massive fan following when his mental health was discussed about on nation television which the views thought was wrong.

Both Mannara and Abhishek were good friends in the Bigg Boss and shared a lovely bond. They had a lovely understanding between the two.

Post the show going off air in many of the interviews the two revealed that they would like to meet each and be in touch.

As per source, both Mannara and Abhishek are coming in a project together, though there is no details what the project would be, the fans are excited to see them together in a project, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, it will be a delight to see Mannara and Abhishek together on screen.

