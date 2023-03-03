Exclusive! Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well on the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 21:29
Exclusive! Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

Also read - Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him, and also their favourite - Bharti Singh.
The new season has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well on the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee are going to grace the show to promote their movie ‘Gulmohar’ which has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also read - The Kapil Sharma Show: The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat to grace the show

The episode is surely going to be filled with fun and laughter.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Manoj Bajpayee Sharmila Tagore
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 21:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu takes Akshara's name; Manjiri stops her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me but I’m loving it”
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The show earlier starred...
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
MUMBAI:No doubt one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry is Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the movie which had Salman...
Exclusive! “I don’t believe in stereotyping, and I have gotten offers of playing the positive roles of brothers or friends, but I never found anything new that I could learn or explore”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about joining Meet, and his character
MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh who is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, he has...
Exclusive! Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Recent Stories
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aman Jaiswal
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me but I’m loving it”
Exclusive! Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
Exclusive! Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
Exclusive! Harsh Gujaral and Dolly Singh to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
Exclusive! Harsh Gujaral and Dolly Singh to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
Priyanka
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary replaced Tejasswi Prakash in trends, check out what the netizens have to say
Aditi Shirwaikar Malik
Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
It is a great feeling to be in front of the camera: Ranndeep R Rai